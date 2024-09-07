Hot and humid weekend ahead

We have a hot and humid weekend lined up for us here in the Coachella Valley! The extra humidity will help us cool down slightly, so it won't be quite as hot as the final few days of last week.

You may notice the humidity as you step outside this morning. Dew point temperatures on the valley floor will be in the 60s to start the day. Conditions look to be a bit drier by the afternoon, but dew points will still be in the 50s. Similar conditions are on tap for Sunday, too.

With the extra moisture, we are continuing to track chances for isolated showers & thunderstorms in our mountain and high desert regions. FutureTrack shows activity near Idyllwild and Anza, as well as some near Twentynine Palms and Big Bear this afternoon.

The heat and humidity is expected to last through the weekend, but we'll gradually dry out into the start of the work week. Relief is on the horizon – by mid-week, temperatures should return to our seasonal average, and further below that towards the weekend.