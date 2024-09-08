Mountain storms possible again today as hot and humid weekend continues

More hot and humid conditions are on tap today as we round out the weekend! These conditions helped produce some storms for our friends in the mountains and High Desert yesterday, and it's possible that we'll see more of these isolated thunderstorms forming again this afternoon.

Moisture remains elevated across the Coachella Valley. Most communities can expect dew point temperatures around 50° this afternoon.

We're holding on to the heat to start the work week, but expect drier and cooler conditions as the week progresses. Some wind gusts on Wednesday will help cool and dry us even further. Below-average temperatures can be expected for the second half of the week.