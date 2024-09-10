Wildfire smoke impacts the desert as wind strengthens through midweek

As expected, the Smoke Advisory has been extended again, now in place through Wednesday. This has the potential to be extended through the week, depending on fire activity from the various wildfires around Southern California. Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' in the low desert to 'Unhealthy' in the High Desert.

Gusty winds, 25-30 MPH, are expected around the Coachella Valley tonight. Similar gusts, and stronger gusts through the mountain pass, will continue through Wednesday.

The incoming trough of low pressure will move inland through the middle of the week. This is the system responsible for the stronger onshore flow, but also the big cooldown headed our way.

The positive outlook from this incoming system is the drastic drop in temperatures. Highs will drop near 100° for the final days of the week. Even greater cooling is expected into early next week.

