Smoke and dust concerns mark today's forecast

today at 7:23 AM
We are currently under a Smoke Advisory AND a Windblown Dust Advisory as smoke from nearby wildfires continues to move into the Valley. Winds are increasing through this afternoon and tonight, so the possibility of windblown dust has prompted the Windblown Dust Advisory through tomorrow.

Air Quality has improved overnight for the Valley, but areas to our West are still struggling with very poor AQI readings.

Smoke has decreased this morning, but forecast models indicate we will see more of that wildfire impact later this afternoon and evening as winds increase from the West.

A significant temperature shift is underway, with highs falling through the lower 100s into the 90s by early next week, so finally some more fall-like conditions!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

