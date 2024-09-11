Tracking SoCal fires and cooler conditions to come

It is feeling very dry in the valley today with dew points mainly in the 20s. Temperatures today are sitting close to the average, if not slightly above. We are also tracking breezy to gusty conditions in the valley his evening.

There are two different Air Quality Alerts in place this evening, a Smoke Advisory and a Windblown Dust Advisory. The Smoke Advisory will be in place through 11 PM Thursday evening as multiple large fires continue to burn across Southern California. This is very likely to be extended, depending on the progress of the fires. We are also under a Windblown Dust Advisory thanks to the elevated winds expected this evening.

There is a large trough of low pressure moving through the Pacific Northwest. This is increasing onshore flow across SoCal, which is why we are experiencing stronger winds this evening. Thankfully though, this is ushering in much drier weather for today and cooler weather for the days ahead. Moisture levels will slowly rebound in the days ahead.

The forecast for the next seven days looks INCREDIBLE! Highs will be below average to close out the work week in the low 100s. We stay very comfortable throughout the weekend as well. By the start of the next work week, another trough of low pressure will impact our area. Highs next week will be well below average, likely in the 90s!