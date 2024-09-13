Skip to Content
Air quality concerns remain into the weekend

Published 5:47 AM

Breezy and cooler into the weekend, and particularly into early next week as a deep trough moves across the Northwest. That trough has dropped highs to below normal, and is also encouraging some breezy NW winds.

Those winds are still pushing some smoke from the Line Fire and other fires burning across SoCal into the Coachella Valley. A smoke advisory remains in effect through this evening and may be extended into the weekend.

Air quality is in the "Moderate" range for much of the Valley, but there are many areas in the "Unhealthy" or "Very Unhealthy" range this morning.

Highs drop sharply through the weekend and into next week. We'll see daytime highs in the upper 80s by Monday!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

