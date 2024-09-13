Improving air quality along with cooling temperatures

Smoke is not as dense as we've seen the past several days, but it will still spill over the mountain as the Line Fire burns. The Smoke Advisory has been extended yet again, and it is now in place through Saturday night.

An incoming trough of low pressure will aid in temperatures continuing a cooling trend through the weekend. A stronger onshore flow will bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts Sunday evening through Monday.

Our triple-digit streak will come to an end this weekend. As of Friday, Palm Springs had recorded 88 consecutive 100°+ days this year. The total count of triple-digit days is up to 112 days. Highs next week will be more than 10° below average for this time of year.

