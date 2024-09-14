Skip to Content
Smoke remains in the valley as temperatures continue to drop

While air quality in the Coachella Valley has been improving since the worst of the wildfire smoke on Tuesday, we're still seeing and smelling the smoke as the Line Fire continues to burn.

The Smoke Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District is set to expire tonight, but could be extended yet again as fires in Southern California continue burning.

By the end of the weekend, stronger onshore flow means cooler, drier conditions – but also stronger winds. Wind gusts throughout the Coachella Valley are expected to be above 30 mph Sunday evening.

We're holding on to near-triple digit temperatures through the weekend. However, by the start of the work week, we'll be dropping into the upper-80s! Temperatures will stay well below-average for the remainder of the week.

