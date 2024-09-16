Gusty and cooler, smoke eases a bit

A Windblown Dust Advisory is up for the Valley through tomorrow morning as stronger winds push sand and dust into the air. Air Quality readings have dropped through the pass and into Palm Springs.

AQI in the "Unhealthy" range for a small portion of the Valley this morning, so limit your exposure to the outdoors until the air quality improves.

A deep area of low pressure is bringing the wind and cooler temps, it will continue to be of influence throughout most of the week.

That low will keep temps across the Western U.S. cooler than normal through the week.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 80s, warming to the lower 90s through midweek. The weekend will return us to triple digits but numbers will still be below normal.