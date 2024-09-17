Gusty & cooler than normal

Temps remain well below average today, as was the case yesterday when highs only hit 88. An area of low pressure developing along the Northern Pacific coast will keep us below normal through the bulk of the week.

Most of the Western U.S. will feel the cooler temps today through Thursday.

A Windblown Dust Advisory also remains in effect through this evening for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass, with winds gusting to 45 m.p.h. through the pass. That has produced enough blowing sand and dust to close Gene Autry again today.

Temperatures remain very pleasant into the weekend. By early next week, highs return to near-normal, so the triple digits will return.