Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gusty & cooler than normal

By
Updated
today at 6:13 AM
Published 5:45 AM

Temps remain well below average today, as was the case yesterday when highs only hit 88. An area of low pressure developing along the Northern Pacific coast will keep us below normal through the bulk of the week.

Most of the Western U.S. will feel the cooler temps today through Thursday.

A Windblown Dust Advisory also remains in effect through this evening for the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass, with winds gusting to 45 m.p.h. through the pass. That has produced enough blowing sand and dust to close Gene Autry again today.

Temperatures remain very pleasant into the weekend. By early next week, highs return to near-normal, so the triple digits will return.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content