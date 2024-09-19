Cooler temps prevail through tomorrow, then we warm up

Highs today and tomorrow will remain well below average, hovering in the 90s, but warmer weather is on the way. An area of low pressure will continue to bring cool temps to the region through Friday.

As containment of local wildfires increases, the smoke advisories are shrinking and headed toward expiration.

That lingering low pressure will bring a small chance of mountain showers tomorrow with some partly cloudy skies. That moves through quickly with high pressure pushing in by Saturday.

Highs begin an upward climb Saturday, continuing to warm through the middle of next week.