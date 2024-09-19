Skip to Content
Cooler temps prevail through tomorrow, then we warm up

Highs today and tomorrow will remain well below average, hovering in the 90s, but warmer weather is on the way. An area of low pressure will continue to bring cool temps to the region through Friday.

As containment of local wildfires increases, the smoke advisories are shrinking and headed toward expiration.

That lingering low pressure will bring a small chance of mountain showers tomorrow with some partly cloudy skies. That moves through quickly with high pressure pushing in by Saturday.

Highs begin an upward climb Saturday, continuing to warm through the middle of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

