Fall-like temperatures are not in the forecast

The ridge of high-pressure building from the west is now in place over the Western United States, bringing the hottest temperatures of the week today. Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 112°, one degree shy of the record set in 1947.

Fall-like temperatures are non-existent over the next seven days. It will still be an enjoyable forecast for outdoor events, especially in the evenings, but the sweaters can remain in storage.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

The 8th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has developed. Currently, a tropical storm, Helene, is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday. Continued strengthening is forecast as the system moves toward the Big Bend of Florida later this week. More information can be found here.

