Above-normal temperatures persist across the desert

Palm Springs reached 114° this afternoon, tying the record set in 1947. Although the ridge of high pressure delivering the heat has shifted to the east, it's still having a big influence on Southern California's weather.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect for the Coachella Valley beginning at 10 AM on Friday. High temperatures will be 10°+ throughout the week,

A trough of low pressure will move into the region on Sunday, bringing a subtle drop in temperatures for early next week. Even with the changeup, temperatures, both highs and lows, will remain above average.

