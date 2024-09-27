Excessive heat to wrap up the first week of fall

Today marks the third consecutive day of record heat in Palm Springs. The record was tied on Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday afternoon surpassed the previous record by two degrees. It's fall but it's far from feeling like it!

The Excessive Heat Warning took effect this morning and will remain in place for the Coachella Valley through Saturday evening. The High Desert will stay under the warning until October 1st.

The latest drought monitor shows that 0.08% of the state is experiencing 'severe' drought conditions. This is not drastic until comparing it to last year when 0.07% of the state fell under 'moderate' drought conditions.

While temperatures will trend downward into early next week, minimal relief will be felt. Highs look to remain ~10° above average through Wednesday.

