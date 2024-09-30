Skip to Content
Temperatures on the rise again this week

today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:46 AM

Highs will once again soar to levels more than 15 degrees above normal over the next few days as high pressure across the Western U.S. continues to keep the thermostat turned up.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect from Tuesday through Thursday, so please be sure to stay hydrated!

There's also an Air Quality Alert for smoke from the Line Fire covering the Inland Empire through San Gorgonio Pass. We are also smelling that smoke here in the Valley. Air quality in the Valley so far remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range, worsening into the Pass.

Highs will climb into the one-teens for much of the week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

