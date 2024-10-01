Skip to Content
Excessive heat warning kicks in today

today at 6:10 AM
Published 5:35 AM

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect this morning, lasting until Thursday evening, so anticipate near-record highs through the end of the week.

High pressure across the Western U. S. is intensifying, and will keep us well into the one-teens through Thursday before we see any relief, and that relief will be minimal.

We are also tracking reduced air quality thanks to a surge in the Line Fire, which has increase the smoke in the atmosphere throughout the region.

Highs remain well above average (97) through the weekend, and into next week as well.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

