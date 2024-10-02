Record-shattering temps kick-off October

The high temp yesterday hit 117 degrees, besting the previous record by 2 degrees and setting a heat record for the entire month of October. Today, the record to beat is 116 set in 1980.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday (long for areas outside of the desert). A Smoke Advisory is also in effect for mountain communities and into the Inland Empire as the Line Fire continues to burn.

A broad ridge of high pressure, coupled with a Jetstream that has arched far to the North, are contributing to the late season heatwave which is expected to last into next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower one-teens through the weekend, with a little modest cooling into next week.