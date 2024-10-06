Excessive heat to begin the week, but gradual cooling is on the way

We've had plenty of excessive heat through the weekend, and unfortunately, that will continue into Monday. As we head into Tuesday, though, we can expect a gradual cooling trend towards the weekend!

For now, the Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley remains in effect and is set to expire Monday evening. High temperatures have been roughly 15° above normal since the warning went into effect — this weekend even brought temperatures 20° above our average.

Tomorrow, we can expect temperatures slightly cooler than today, though it will still be very hot – highs are expected near 110°. Make sure you practice heat safety by limiting the time you spend in the sun and drinking plenty of fluids!

The cooling trend begins on Tuesday, with temperatures across the Coachella Valley gradually cooling through the week. The extent of this cooling trend remains uncertain and depends on the strength and location of a low pressure system. For now, we're still tracking temperatures above normal for this time of year, though it should be cooler than what we've experienced this weekend.