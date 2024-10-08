Heat continues but relief is in sight

We topped out at another record high Monday afternoon, hitting 113 degrees, besting the previous record of 111 set in 1996.

Because the record threat isn't over, the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through this evening.

Blistering temps will be the norm again today across the Western U. S. as high pressure continues to dominate the scenario.

Highs start a gradual but definitive decline as we head toward the weekend, with the prospect of double-digits highs (finally) by early next week.