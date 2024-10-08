Skip to Content
Heat continues but relief is in sight

today at 6:18 AM
We topped out at another record high Monday afternoon, hitting 113 degrees, besting the previous record of 111 set in 1996.

Because the record threat isn't over, the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through this evening.

Blistering temps will be the norm again today across the Western U. S. as high pressure continues to dominate the scenario.

Highs start a gradual but definitive decline as we head toward the weekend, with the prospect of double-digits highs (finally) by early next week.

Patrick Evans

