Triple-digit heat fading as cooling trend continues

It's been getting more and more comfortable here in the Coachella Valley as the long-awaited cooling trend brings us closer to our seasonal average. Yesterday, we recorded a high of 103° in Palm Springs. We were once again in the triple-digits today, but as the cooling trend continues, we can expect to dip below 100° in the days ahead.

With a high expected just below that triple-digit mark, tomorrow's forecast looks like it will be a great day for the pool!

Looking ahead at our temperature outlook, we can still expect temperatures slightly above average in roughly a week's time.

Temperatures stay consistent Sunday through Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, we can expect gradually cooler temperatures each day. Highs are still running slightly above average, but by next weekend, conditions will be feeling much more seasonal.