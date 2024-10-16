Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cooling continues through the weekend

By
Published 5:29 AM

A series of strong troughs moving through the Pacific Northwest will bring cooler and more comfortable temps through the weekend.

The Jetstream is repositioning as well, helping to bring more autumnal conditions, compared to the record-setting heat of last week.

The coolest days of this week will be Friday and Saturday, with milder, closer to normal temps into early next week. The cooler conditions will be accompanied by breezy to gusty winds through midday Friday.

Highs dip into the 80s briefly before returning to the normal by Monday of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content