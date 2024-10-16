Cooling continues through the weekend

A series of strong troughs moving through the Pacific Northwest will bring cooler and more comfortable temps through the weekend.

The Jetstream is repositioning as well, helping to bring more autumnal conditions, compared to the record-setting heat of last week.

The coolest days of this week will be Friday and Saturday, with milder, closer to normal temps into early next week. The cooler conditions will be accompanied by breezy to gusty winds through midday Friday.

Highs dip into the 80s briefly before returning to the normal by Monday of next week.