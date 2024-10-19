Calmer winds and improving air quality makes for a pleasant Saturday evening

Following yesterday's wind event, the winds have calmed down on Saturday. Air quality is improving across the valley, and with temperatures remaining below average, conditions are beautiful this Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts overnight are expected to be much weaker than what we experienced Thursday and Friday. Gusts across the valley are expected to be below 20 mph this evening. By tomorrow morning, winds will be calm, with gusts below 10 mph.

Conditions will also remain dry, with dew point temperatures expected near 30° across the valley. Some humidity will return tomorrow morning, bringing dew points into the upper 40s, though it's expected to dry out into the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to bring warmer temperatures, but still slightly below our average of 90°. We are in the midst of another warming trend that is expected to peak by the middle of next week, roughly 10° above normal. Temperatures look to level off by the end of next week, and a cooling trend is possible.