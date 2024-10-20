Warming trend to bring return of above average temperatures this week

We have a beautiful Sunday evening on tap as we round out the weekend! Temperatures have remained a touch below average, conditions are dry, and winds are calm. In the week ahead, though, expect the return of warmer temperatures.

FutureTrack is showing our wind gusts below 15 mph across the valley overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Conditions look slightly more humid tomorrow. Dew points in the afternoon are expected to be just under 40°, with cities in the east valley expected to see dew point temperatures near 50° into the evening.

Looking ahead, above average temperatures are still on the horizon for the Coachella Valley in 6-10 days from now.

Temperatures are set to gradually warm up day-by-day before peaking by the middle of the week. We can expect temperatures about 10° above average by Wednesday. Temperatures level off and stay consistently above normal into next weekend.