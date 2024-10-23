Tracking the heatwave this week and a big cooldown for next week

Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week as our warming trend peaks today. Even though our highs are in the upper 90s today, it is still comfortable outside. In the days ahead, we are not tracking any major changes, so conditions will be fairly stable through the weekend with a degree or two of cooling between now and then.

The temperature outlook shows us something very interesting... some very deep blue/cool colors over Southern California. This means we will be experiencing temperatures below the seasonal average in roughly a week from now. A large area of low pressure will move into the west coast toward the end of the weekend and will usher in a sharp cooling trend for the valley.

As mentioned before, there are not many changes expected between now and Sunday aside from a degree or two of cooling. A BIG change comes for the start of the next workweek, however. We can expect winds to begin to pick up Sunday evening before becoming gusty on Monday. Breezes will linger into Tuesday as they slowly weaken. Highs will be mainly in the 70s next week.