First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking a gusty and dusty start to the week

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued as we continue to track the impacts of gusty winds here on the valley floor. A Wind Advisory is in place through 9 AM Tuesday as we track winds gusting upwards of 50 MPH on the valley floor.

An Air Quality Alert is also in place this evening and tomorrow morning (through 9 AM) as we continue to track declining air quality. We are monitoring the risk of blowing dust and sand during this time. You can always check airnow.gov for the latest air quality data in your location.

A First Alert Weather Alert will be in place through 1 PM Tuesday as we continue to track lingering breezes and air quality concerns. Temperatures this week will be very mild in the upper 70s and low 80s. Aside from some day-to-day variability temperatures will remain in this range for the foreseeable future.