Skip to Content
Local Forecast

A weak storm system moves through this weekend

By
today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:00 AM

High temps have been running below average and that trend continues into next week as a storm system drops in this weekend.

The trough moving in will bring some gusty winds Saturday into Sunday, and a very small chance of rain in the Valley late Saturday night. It will be dry by Sunday morning so I think very minimal impact on outdoor activities.

A Wind Advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday for areas South of the Valley.

This weak front will leave highs in the 70s in it's wake, but we warm into the 80s next week. Don't forget to set your clocks BACK an hour before bedtime on Saturday!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content