A weak storm system moves through this weekend

High temps have been running below average and that trend continues into next week as a storm system drops in this weekend.

The trough moving in will bring some gusty winds Saturday into Sunday, and a very small chance of rain in the Valley late Saturday night. It will be dry by Sunday morning so I think very minimal impact on outdoor activities.

A Wind Advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday for areas South of the Valley.

This weak front will leave highs in the 70s in it's wake, but we warm into the 80s next week. Don't forget to set your clocks BACK an hour before bedtime on Saturday!