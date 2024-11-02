Comfortable temperatures persist this weekend, with a few drops of rain possible this evening

Conditions felt like fall as we kicked off November yesterday, with Palm Springs recording a high of 82° – a bit warmer than the past few days, but still comfortably below average. Temperatures are set to feel just as nice through this weekend, though there's a slight chance for some raindrops as we head into this evening!

Isolated showers are possible, but the greatest chances come west of the San Gorgonio Pass – not the valley floor. It's possible for some stray drops to enter the Coachella Valley, but again, it's less likely than areas to our west. Some snow showers are also possible in the mountains above 6,000 feet. This activity is expected later this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Wind gusts are expected to strengthen slightly this evening, but will weaken overnight. Our models show wind gusts below 30 mph for most desert cities. Sunday afternoon is set to bring more widespread breeziness to valley cities. Stronger gusts are expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts to our south.

Highs are staying below average in the days ahead. We warm slightly through Election Day, but temperatures fall sharply for Wednesday and Thursday. Remember to switch your clocks back an hour before you head to bed tonight – it's the "good" time change!