Fantastic conditions expected as Palm Springs Pride Parade kicks off

The Palm Springs Pride Parade kicks off this morning with beautiful conditions in the forecast. We're tracking some elevated winds as the day progresses, but expect lots of sunshine and great temperatures.

Clearer skies are in today's forecast! Chances for rain west of the valley have diminished overnight, so we should see plenty of sunshine today.

We are tracking some breezier conditions, though. Santa Ana winds are expected to elevate gusts across the valley through today and into the overnight hours. The gusts should begin to weaken by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures warm slightly into Tuesday with calmer winds expected. A second wind event is expected to drop our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. As the winds calm again into the weekend, expect temperatures to warm closer to our average. Overall, we're set to have another comfortable week, albeit with the possibility of some breezy days sprinkled within!