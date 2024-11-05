Skip to Content
Mild today, gusty and cooler tomorrow

Today we'll enjoy highs in the lower 80s but a strong area of low pressure will drop in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing gusty winds tomorrow and sharply cooler temps.

Wind gusts could reach near 45 m.p.h. north of the I-10 freeway, and it will remain breezy into Thursday.

Wind Advisories are already posted for areas northeast of the Coachella valley, along with a Freeze Watch for parts of the high desert as lows will plummet into the thirties overnight.

Winds will strongest in the morning hours tomorrow, easing by late afternoon, but we will see breezy and cool conditions on Thursday as well. Highs rebound to near normal for the weekend, with plenty of sunshine.

Patrick Evans

