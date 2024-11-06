Gusty and cooler today, with cool conditions through the week

Santa Ana winds will continue today through tomorrow, with High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings in place to our West. Plus there's a Wind Advisory the East of the Valley as well thanks to an area of low pressure that is pushing into the Four-Corners States.

We are also under a Windblown Dust Advisory Air Quality Watch due to the potential for gusty winds here on the Valley floor.

In addition, there's a Freeze Warning in the Joshua Tree area overnight tonight as lows are expected to dip well into the 30s!

Offshore winds are likely to continue through tomorrow, and gradually taper off this weekend.

Highs remain subdued through Friday, then start to climb closer to normal through the weekend. Midweek next week, another trough moves through and brings another round of cooler temps.