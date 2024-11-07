Skip to Content
Winds will ease, temps will rise

today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Gusty Santa Ana winds continue today, with High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings in effect in many areas West of the Coachella Valley.

The offshore winds are driving wildfires across and those Red Flag Warnings will stay in place through Friday as fire danger remains elevated.

The low pressure enhancing this winds is slowly moving eastward. The cool influence continues, keep temps below average.

Highs gradually rise through the weekend, hovering near-normal temps for Saturday and Sunday. Slight cooling returns into the middle of next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

