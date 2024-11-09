Starting a beautiful weekend in the Coachella Valley

Saturday has brought incredible weather into the Coachella Valley! Winds are calm and temperatures remain near normal through the weekend.

Palm Springs saw a high temperature in the upper 70s today. We can expect things to be slightly warmer tomorrow and a couple of degrees above average, though still very pleasant.

Elsewhere in the Southern California, conditions have remained favorable for firefighters battling the Mountain Fire in Ventura County with calmer winds and cool overnight temperatures. The fire has not expanded since yesterday and is still burning within its existing footprint of 20,630 acres according to CAL FIRE. You can view the latest updates on CAL FIRE's website.

Temperature, humidity, and wind speeds current 11/09 at 4:00 p.m.

Conditions remain amazing through the remainder of the weekend and Veterans Day. Winds are set to elevate late Monday evening and into Tuesday, which will bring slightly cooler temperatures. Warming occurs through the middle of the week, before sharply cooler, windier, and potentially wetter conditions could impact SoCal into next weekend.