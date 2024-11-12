Cooler Tuesday before brief return to warmer, seasonal temperatures Wednesday & Thursday

Pleasant and cooler for your Tuesday afternoon with a slight--albeit brief--warmup expected to near-normal temperatures and mostly clear skies Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to light offshore flow.

A change in the weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday, as a trough of low pressure moves south from the Gulf of Alaska. This system will bring cooler, cloudier, and windier conditions, with a slight chance of showers, especially to the west of the Coachella Valley, however, I'm keeping a close eye on high-resolution model data for precip chances locally.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 5000 feet on Friday, potentially reaching 4000 feet on Saturday, bringing the possibility of snow in mountain areas. Gusty westerly winds are also anticipated, with peak gusts in the 40-55 mph range over the mountains and deserts.

Cooler conditions will continue into early next week, with temperatures possibly dipping into the low 30s in the valley by Sunday morning, and another small chance of precipitation on Monday before dry weather returns by Tuesday.