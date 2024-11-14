Skip to Content
Changes arrive tonight as a front moves through

Published 5:47 AM

A significant front arrives later this evening, increasing winds, cooling us off and bringing a small chance of spotty showers in the Western Coachella Valley.

A Wind Advisory is posted for tomorrow around Barstow, and while we're not under that advisory, we will still see some gusty conditions tonight.

The chance of rain is minimal and confined mainly to the mountains, but we could see a few showers at the West end of the Valley overnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Winds will peak overnight and then ease into tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will dip from near 80 today into the upper 60s tomorrow and likely Saturday as well before we warm back up into the middle 70s.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

