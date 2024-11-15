Gusty winds and mountain showers

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect today in the mountains surrounding the Valley.

Mountain snow showers are possible through tonight, along with rain in the lower elevations. Winds are also likely to cause some problems around the region. Wind Advisories are posted both to our North and down around the Salton Sea in Imperial Country.

The end result of this system will be sharply cooler temps through the entire weekend.

The First Alert Weather Alert expires this morning, but monitor mountain road conditions if you're heading in that direction this weekend. Highs remain 10 degrees below average through the weekend, slightly warmer next week.