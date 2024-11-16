Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Temperatures remain cooler than normal through the weekend

By
New
Published 4:02 PM

It's been a rather cool start to the weekend, as Palm Springs recorded a high temperature barely edging into the 70s today. While the Coachella Valley has seen cloudier and windier weather lately, it looks like clearer skies are ahead as we head into Sunday.

Tomorrow's temperatures throughout the valley are expected to be a touch warmer than today. Highs remain slightly below average. Our friends in the mountains can expect highs in the 40s and 50s.

The wind gusts appear to be a little bit weaker than yesterday. Some valley cities are expected to see gusts near 20-25 mph overnight, with similar conditions expected for tomorrow. Santa Ana winds Sunday will die down into Monday, but we anticipate their return on Tuesday, too.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s for Palm Springs. Our friends in portions of the Inland Empire and San Diego County valleys may see frost develop as their overnight lows are expected in the upper 20s and 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for those areas through the night.

Temperatures warm starting tomorrow and stay consistent through the start of the work week. A second warming trend is expected by the middle of the week and into next weekend, bringing us back to above-normal highs.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content