Temperatures remain cooler than normal through the weekend

It's been a rather cool start to the weekend, as Palm Springs recorded a high temperature barely edging into the 70s today. While the Coachella Valley has seen cloudier and windier weather lately, it looks like clearer skies are ahead as we head into Sunday.

Tomorrow's temperatures throughout the valley are expected to be a touch warmer than today. Highs remain slightly below average. Our friends in the mountains can expect highs in the 40s and 50s.

The wind gusts appear to be a little bit weaker than yesterday. Some valley cities are expected to see gusts near 20-25 mph overnight, with similar conditions expected for tomorrow. Santa Ana winds Sunday will die down into Monday, but we anticipate their return on Tuesday, too.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s for Palm Springs. Our friends in portions of the Inland Empire and San Diego County valleys may see frost develop as their overnight lows are expected in the upper 20s and 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for those areas through the night.

Temperatures warm starting tomorrow and stay consistent through the start of the work week. A second warming trend is expected by the middle of the week and into next weekend, bringing us back to above-normal highs.