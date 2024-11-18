Cool & Breezy to Start the Week; Much Warmer Temps. Arriving Thursday

We're transitioning from cooler to warmer weather around Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley this week.

A series of weak troughs moving through today and tomorrow will bring breezy conditions with temperatures 5-6 degrees below average.

Very pleasant to start the work week -- mid 70s today--which is about 4 degrees cooler than usual, with gusty winds in areas like the Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Average temperature for today is usually 78 degrees.

Winds will ease up by Tuesday as the flow shifts offshore, clearing out low clouds along the coast and leading to warmer conditions.

By Thursday, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, and Friday will see highs about 10 degrees above average. Saturday stays warm too. We won't be breaking any records Thursday through Saturday—where current records stand around 96 degrees Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a low-pressure system to the north could bring some clouds, cooler air, and gusty winds, along with a slight chance of showers in the mountains.