Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Highs remain above normal all week

By
New
Published 5:47 AM

High pressure remains in place across the Desert Southwest through the weekend, providing us with warmer than normal conditions (yesterday: 84).

Also, due to the prevailing atmospheric conditions, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Mandatory "No-Burn" notice for today. Wood burning indoors and outdoors is banned in communities West of the Coachella Valley due to the potential for increased pollution potential.

By the weekend, a series of storms will move through the Pacific Northwest, bringing some breeziness to all of California. These storms will also allow us to cool off a bit into early next week.

Highs through the weekend will remain in the lower 80s, but we'll see those temps drop back toward near-normal by the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content