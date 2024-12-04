Highs remain above normal all week

High pressure remains in place across the Desert Southwest through the weekend, providing us with warmer than normal conditions (yesterday: 84).

Also, due to the prevailing atmospheric conditions, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Mandatory "No-Burn" notice for today. Wood burning indoors and outdoors is banned in communities West of the Coachella Valley due to the potential for increased pollution potential.

By the weekend, a series of storms will move through the Pacific Northwest, bringing some breeziness to all of California. These storms will also allow us to cool off a bit into early next week.

Highs through the weekend will remain in the lower 80s, but we'll see those temps drop back toward near-normal by the middle of next week.