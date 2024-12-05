Skip to Content
Mild today with cooler temps on the way

today at 6:06 AM
Highs remain in the 80s through the weekend, then we'll see a significant drop in daytime highs.

High pressure is protecting us from any major changes through the weekend, but into next week, a series of storms to our North will bring in cooler and windier weather.

A No-Burn remains in place today for areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and AQI numbers are in the "Unhealthy" range in parts of the Inland Empire and L. A.

Highs begin to falter a bit into the weekend, and by early next week we'll drop into the lower 70s. Expect some gusty winds to accompany the cool-down.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

