Soak Up December 80s—Cooler 70s Make a Comeback by Sunday

Another fantastic day across the Coachella Valley with lots of sun and daytime highs well above average. We'll see a clear and mild conditions overnight with even overnight lows unusually mild.

Above-normal temperatures continue for the Coachella Valley as we remain under the influence of high pressure through Friday and Saturday, with highs reaching into the 80s. I'm watching some developing Santa Ana that will contribute to the warm conditions.

Sunday, a low-pressure system near the PNW will move south across the western coastline, bringing cooler air and increasing Santa Ana winds by Monday. This cooler trend will result in highs dropping into the low 70s by early next week.

Along with the cooler temperatures, gusty winds are expected to persist from Monday through Wednesday, but conditions will settle down later in the week, with warmer weather and lighter winds returning. Dry conditions are forecasted to continue, with no significant precipitation expected.

Earthquake/Tsunami Warnings for California earlier today:

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cape Mendocino, California around 10:44am, this briefly triggered a rare tsunami warning for areas along the coast, including parts of California and Baja California, up to Central Oregon. The tsunami threat was lifted about an hour later, but a number of much smaller aftershocks followed. Those aftershocks will likely continue, but original tsunami threat is no longer an issue. Just be alert for more quakes—as aftershocks are very common following a larger magnitude quake.