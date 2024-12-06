Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mild conditions again today, with cooler temps on the way into next week

By
today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:43 AM

High pressure remains in place today, and highs will again top out in the 80s. Yesterday we hit 86!

There are a couple of concerns this morning. A dense fog advisory covers all Coastal areas of SoCal this morning until 9.

And the "No-Burn" day has been extended through today due to very poor air quality conditions, particularly from the I. E. to the Los Angeles basin.

Air Quality is in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range in many areas West of the Coachella Valley this morning.

Highs will gradual drop into the mid-70s through early next week as onshore winds develop and usher in those cooler temps.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content