Mild conditions again today, with cooler temps on the way into next week

High pressure remains in place today, and highs will again top out in the 80s. Yesterday we hit 86!

There are a couple of concerns this morning. A dense fog advisory covers all Coastal areas of SoCal this morning until 9.

And the "No-Burn" day has been extended through today due to very poor air quality conditions, particularly from the I. E. to the Los Angeles basin.

Air Quality is in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range in many areas West of the Coachella Valley this morning.

Highs will gradual drop into the mid-70s through early next week as onshore winds develop and usher in those cooler temps.