Warm weather through the weekend before cooler, breezier conditions

Conditions are staying warm and dry through the weekend – but some changes are on the way as we head into the work week!

Winds are staying calm for Sunday, but strengthening Santa Ana winds are expected Monday through Wednesday. The gusts develop Monday morning. The strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon, and gradually weaken over the following days. We expect wind gusts near 25 mph in Palm Springs, with stronger easterly gusts expected through the San Gorgonio Pass.

With the winds bringing even drier conditions to Southern California, our friends to the west, like Banning, will be under a Red Flag Warning beginning Monday morning. Dew point temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits in Palm Springs by Tuesday, too.

We hold onto temperatures near 80° for tomorrow, but cooler conditions are anticipated as the winds strengthen. Calmer conditions are expected for the second half of the week with highs still holding above average heading into the weekend.