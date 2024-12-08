Mild weekend wraps up; Santa Anas to bring breezy conditions to start the week

Palm Springs saw a high temperature of 77°, and with that, another mild weekend is coming to a close. However, some changes are on the way as we start the work week.

Winds will remain calm this evening and into Monday morning, but start strengthening through Monday afternoon. According to our FutureTrack data, desert cities can expect stronger gusts to occur on Monday. On Tuesday, winds are generally weaker on the valley floor, but gusts nearing 50 mph are possible in Beaumont and Banning as the winds shift easterly and strengthen through the San Gorgonio Pass.

These winds will usher in dry air for our friends in our local mountains, through the San Gorgonio Pass, and parts of the Inland Empire, leading to heightened fire risk. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for these communities beginning at 10 AM on Monday.

The winds will usher in some cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. Expect highs closer to seasonal normals on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the winds weaken, warmer temperatures in the mid-70s return for the second half of the week.