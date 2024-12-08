Tracking mild temperatures and developing Santa Ana winds

Today is the day hundreds of athletes have been waiting for... the Ironman 70.3 race takes place this morning. It's a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s for the start of the race. But temperatures will rise into the 70s around 10 AM.

We are tracking developing Santa Ana winds in the days ahead. A low pressure system is moving into the west coast off to our north. As this system moves east, it will cause Santa Ana winds to develop across southern California. Red Flag Warnings are already in place and are set to begin at 10 AM Monday morning. We will continue to monitor the situation.

Temperatures will bounce around over the next few days but will cool off slightly around midweek thanks to the winds. Temperatures then warm back up by a few degrees as we head into the weekend.