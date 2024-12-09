Skip to Content
Mild with Santa Ana Winds developing

today at 6:29 AM
Published 5:53 AM

We start the work week with relatively mild conditions with highs running above average most of the week. Today we'll see highs near the 77 degree mark.

Santa Ana winds will develop this afternoon and linger through early Wednesday. Because of that, Red Flag Warnings for fire danger are posted from the Western edge of the Coachella Valley all the way out to the Coast.

A front will swing through late tomorrow, and that will bring some cooler temps for the middle of the week.

Highs drop into the lower 70s briefly, then we're back to above average temps through the end of the week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

