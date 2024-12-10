Skip to Content
Critical fire danger as Santa Ana Winds continue

Santa Ana Winds persist through tonight, and with the lowered humidity and dew point values, fire danger remains at critical levels across SoCal.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for areas West of the Coachella Valley through early Wednesday morning.

Temps will start to cool today, hovering in the middle 70s late this afternoon.

Relief from the Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions arrives late Wednesday into Thursday as a trough moves into Northern California, allowing dew point and humidity values to recover with winds turning on-shore.

Temps will remain in the lower and middle 70s through the week and into the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

