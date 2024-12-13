Tracking a mild end to the workweek and a gradual warming trend

This morning we are tracking some very chilly temperatures and some lingering breezes. Thankfully, winds are continuing to decrease through the early morning hours. Overall, we are tracking very mild conditions today for the Coachella Valley. More low pressure systems will move into California in the coming days but will stay too far north to impact us here in the valley.

We are still tracking dry weather here on the valley floor. Although, after the passage of the frontal boundary last night we are seeing a slight boost in humidity. To reiterate, it will not feel humid but it's something we're still monitoring.

We are tracking a gradual warming trend through this weekend and continuing into next week. By the end of next week, we will be tracking temperatures roughly 10° above average nearing 80°F.