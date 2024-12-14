Some clouds and a breeze this weekend with more warmth on the way

There's a slight breeze and some clouds above the Coachella Valley this afternoon. More clouds will move in overnight, but they should continue to decrease through tomorrow afternoon.

Storm systems continue to impact Northern California, but they're staying to our north. The only impacts we're seeing are some additional atmospheric moisture and slightly breezy conditions.

Palm Springs saw a high in the low 70s this afternoon. Warmer temperatures are on the way tomorrow; expect those highs in the mid 70s.

And in the next week or so, we're looking at some significantly above average temperatures across the western half of the country.

A warming trend has begun. Highs are looking firmly above average for the week ahead; we could be more than 10° above normal heading into Thursday.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event is also possible sometime midweek, but the timing and strength still remains uncertain.