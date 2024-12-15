Warming up in the week ahead as another pleasant weekend wraps up

A mild Sunday with plentiful sunshine here in the desert is coming to a close! We are also well into the warming trend that will likely bring highs back to the 80s this week.

The upper level clouds we were tracking yesterday and overnight have given way to clear skies this afternoon. Drier air has taken its place and our dew point temperatures have fallen back into the 20s.

Our temperature outlook is still showing highs well above average in the next 6 to 10 days for the Coachella Valley and the western half of the United States.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be above normal for the week ahead. We expect temperatures in the upper 60s this time of year, but we'll be roughly 10° above that mark by the middle of the week. I hope you didn't ditch your swim gear, because the middle of the week looks like a great time to hit the pool once again!