Warmer than normal conditions continue

Santa Ana Winds continue today but will gradually ease through the afternoon and evening. The winds are the result of a large ridge of high pressure across the Western states.

The gusty winds peaked overnight, but fire danger is still quite high throughout SoCal, especially in the mountains and coastal areas near Los Angeles.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until Noon for the mountains, Inland Empire, stretching out to the coastal plains.

Highs remain well above normal thanks to those offshore winds. The wind pattern changes over the weekend, with breezy conditions next Tuesday. Highs will dropdown into the middle 70s. The Winter Solstice welcomes the official Winter Season at 1:21 a.m. Saturday.