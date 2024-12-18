Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer than normal conditions continue

By
today at 6:25 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Santa Ana Winds continue today but will gradually ease through the afternoon and evening. The winds are the result of a large ridge of high pressure across the Western states.

The gusty winds peaked overnight, but fire danger is still quite high throughout SoCal, especially in the mountains and coastal areas near Los Angeles.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until Noon for the mountains, Inland Empire, stretching out to the coastal plains.

Highs remain well above normal thanks to those offshore winds. The wind pattern changes over the weekend, with breezy conditions next Tuesday. Highs will dropdown into the middle 70s. The Winter Solstice welcomes the official Winter Season at 1:21 a.m. Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content